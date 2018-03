KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said he made threats to officers of the Wayne County Courthouse.

Douglas Barnhill, 39, was charged with one count of threats against executive, legislative or court officers.

Deptuies said he made threats with the past day or two, and had made threats in the past as well.

Barnhill is in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.