Dementia sensitivity training held at PCC

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Dementia is a disease that affects one in three people over the age of 85.

Pitt Community College is taking steps to make sure health professionals and family members understand the disease.

Participants put on vision distorting-glasses, headphones filled with noises, shoes with spiky inserts and two sets of gloves in order to simulate what it feels like to have dementia.

“I couldn’t see. I had to walk with my head up. I could only see right here,” said medical assistant student Emilie Dick. “Larger objects were able to be handled but when it comes to hearing. I couldn’t hear anything.”

P.C.C. held a sensitivity training for their medical students giving them the opportunity to slip into the shoes of a dementia patient.

“Teach the students more about what it’s like to have dementia,” said Loretta Bartz, vice president of clinical strategies of Health Pro Heritage. “So that when they go out into the field, they are able to more effectively manage and support people living with this disease. We alter their sensory and physical abilities. And then they are asked to perform five simple tasks.”

But simple really isn’t the right word to use. I put on the impairing equipment and quickly found it difficult to even fold a towel with loud noises randomly startling me.

“All together it really kind of makes for a challenge,” said Bartz.

A challenge is right. My coordination was off, I lost my peripheral vision, and found it difficult to process what I was told to do because of the noises in my ears.

“People with dimension are not just wandering to wander,” said Bartz. “They are really trying to make sense of the world around them.”

It brought what the students learn in class to life.

“I definitely like the hands on experience more,” said Dick.

Helping them to realize that each task a dementia patient is faced with can be very difficult.

“We’re seeing families having to deal with this more often. Health care field is dealing with the impacts of dementia,” said Bartz. “And it’s just so important both for your own personal knowledge and also your professional knowledge.”