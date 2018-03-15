Dare and Tyrrell Co. week long bridge closure

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCT)- Alligator River Bridge between Tyrrell and Dare Counties will be closed until Tuesday, Mar. 20.

The closure is going to let crews finish major renovation on the bridge’s swing-span drawbridge.

The $16.7 million contract is set to extend the life of the 58 year old bridge. The contract was given to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville, NC back in March of 2017.

The closure will allow crews to complete electrical and mechanical swing span repairs.

Detour signage and variable message signs are in place to put motorists on the following detour routes:

Motorists traveling east from Columbia should use N.C. 94 South to U.S. 264 East to U.S. 64.

Motorists traveling west from Dare County to Columbia should use U.S. 264 West to N.C. 94 North to U.S. 64.

Motorists traveling to the Outer Banks from areas west of Williamston should use U.S. 17 North to U.S. 158 East.

Motorists traveling from the Outer Banks to points west of Williamston should use U.S. 158 West to U.S. 17 South to U.S. 64 West.

The drawbridge will also be closed to boat navigation.