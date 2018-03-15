Carteret County women celebrate Women’s History Month

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County League of Women Voters celebrated powerful women Thursday night.

The league hosted an event in Morehead City in honor of Women’s History Month.

The celebration honored past Carteret County Woman of the Year winners.

League president Carol Geer said the event is helping to show how far women have come in the county since the time of the suffrage movement.

“They gave twenty three million American women the right to vote,” said Geer. “So you look back then and how far have we come? Women in voting, women in politics, women in advanced positions.”

Geer said that although women have been successful at breaking down barriers, they still have a ways to go before they have reached equality.