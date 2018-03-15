Carteret Community College confronts racism in America

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret Community College hosted an event Thursday to start a conversation about racism in America.

The community college hosted guest lecturers from UNC Chapel Hill for a lecture called “Living in a Mixed Race America.”

Event sponsor Libby Eaton said she called for the event because of her own experience with racism.

“He didn’t even realize what he said,” said Eaton. “You know, he was an older gentleman. So I thought ‘we need to a conversation. A conscious conversation about diversity in the county.’”

At the beginning of the session, each audience member was given an index card and asked to answer 2 questions:

What brought you here, and what question do you have about race or what do you hope to learn from this presentation?

Some of the questions people wrote down were discussed at the end of the session, including what to do when you confront racism and if it’s possible to bring an end to racism.

“Racism is a river,” said lecturer Jennifer Ho, “and we are all in it. And you cannot not be in the river of racism. Some of us are swimming in it, some of us are drowning in it.”

These questions have no simple answer, but Ho said it’s important to talk about them.

“Talking about race,” said Ho, “doesn’t mean you’re being racist. And quite frankly my whole goal in what I teach is to help people have more productive conversations about race.”

Guests hoped that the conversation would help to create change in their community.

“Try to help build a better today,” said attendee Ray Tillery. “Because it’s rough. It’s not getting better, it’s getting worse. So we’re just trying to come together and make it a better place to live.”

Ho said the biggest mistake people make is thinking that racism is about one person, rather than an entire system of society.

The community college will be hosting more guest lecturers this spring as part of their “Lunch and Lecture” series.