Sheriff’s Office looking for man who robbed Maysville store

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said robbed a Maysville store Wednesday.

A man entered the Moe’s Mart on Belgrade Swansboro Road around 12:30 p.m. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said he is a white man between the ages of 20 and 30, and he wore a dark gray hooded sweatshirt over a red shirt, with a red bandana across his face, and dark pants.

Deputies said he was armed with a large handgun.

He got away with a small amount of money in a silver/gray SUV with black trim around the bottom.

The vehicle has a long scratch on the right side, with no license plate displayed.

He was last seen driving down Riggs Road.

If you recognize the subject or vehicle in the photos below, please contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Sergeant J. Lincoln at jonathan_lincoln@onslowcountync.gov, or or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Moe’s Mart Robbery

