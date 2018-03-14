Renovations complete at historic housing complex in New Bern

NEW BERN – The renovation of a historic housing complex is complete in New Bern.

The Craven Terrace project is complete after two years of work.

The complex is over seven decades old and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.

Tenants said they are happy with the changes.

“They have really improved, it is better, and I think they did a wonderful job when they remodeled the apartments out here at Craven Terrace,” Esther Brown said.

The $27.1 million project began in April of 2016.

Renovations include new walls, floors, ceilings, HVAC units and more.

