New Bern Historical Society hosts ‘Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds’ luncheon

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday in New Bern, nearly 100 people spent their lunch hearing stories of women from the 19th and 20th centuries.

New Bern Historical Society hosted the luncheon for Women’s History Month.

This comes on the same day as the 156th anniversary of the Battle of New Bern in the Civil War.

Five people played remarkable women from the city’s past.

“It was a great honor to be able to share this story,” Teisha Glover said.

Glover shared the story of Sarah Dudley Pettey, the first free woman born in her family in New Bern in 1869.

“At such a young age, she was able to be a champion for women’s rights in the 1800s, and the work she did then at such a young age has affected my life today,” Glover said.

Other people portrayed were Lula Disoway, who was a medical missionary who delivered 10,000 babies.

Bayard Wootten was hte photographer who named Pepsi Cola and made their logo.

Kady Brownell helped soldiers in the Civil War.

Charlotte Rhone fought adversity to become the first black registered nurse in the state.

“Very very good,” Richard Murvin said. “Well planned out. Well rehearsed.”

“I think seeing the amazing things women do hopefully brings to light the things do contribute to this community and the need for us to have equal rights,” New Bern resident Linda Moore said.

“It is extraordinary the challenges they had decades ago to overcome to be successful or pursue their passions in life,” Elizabeth Brock, who was visiting New Bern, said.

Glover said discovering and portraying New Bern’s history is inspiring her to find her passion in life.

“Now that I know what great things happened right here in New Bern, what am I going to do next?”

Men and women of all ages attended the event.

Several people we spoke with said the challenges faced then are still relevant now such as women’s rights and equal pay.