Multi-agency drug investigation nets two arrests, drugs, gun and cash

WNCT Staff Published:

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men are under arrest after a two months long investigation into the distribution of drugs in and around Pitt County.

Dennis Suggs Sr., 62  and 21-year-old La’Quan Norman were arrested on March 9th and face multiple drug charges.

Investigators from multiple agencies participated in the investigation into the distribution of “Crack” Cocaine, powder Cocaine, and Heroin in and around Pitt County.

They searched Suggs’ home on 5th Street in Greenville and seized a handgun, drug paraphernalia and $39,000 in cash.

Investigators also searched Suggs’ work station at an automotive business in Greenville and discovered 19 grams of “Crack” Cocaine, 46 grams of powder Cocaine, 51 grams of Heroin, an additional 281 dosage units of Heroin, and various drug paraphernalia.

Dennis Suggs Sr. is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $700,000 secured bond.

La’Quan Norman of Plymouth is also in the  Pitt County Detention Center. His bond is set at $200,000.

