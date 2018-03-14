Jacksonville business to host fundraiser for Children’s Heart Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local business is working to help fundraise because of their relationship with a very special little girl.

Sweet treats and good deeds go together at Pelican’s Snowballs in Jacksonville.

The owner Steven Fiscante is hosting a fundraiser for the Children’s Heart Foundation. It all started because he met one little girl and her family.

Four-year-old Avalynn Kent has a rare heart condition called Epstein’s Anomaly.

It means that she’s been in and out of the hospital since she was born, and will face many surgeries in the future.

“She’s doing a lot more coughing now,” said Avalynn’s mother Erin Kent, “which is symbolic of some issues coming up. And she’s just slowing down in general. She can’t keep up like she used to.”

But Avalynn doesn’t let her condition stop her from enjoying sweet treats, like a snowball from Pelican’s in Jacksonville.

The family comes here multiple times a week, which is how they met Fiscante.

“She’s been a customer of ours since we opened up our doors last year for business,” said Fiscante. “And they come 2-3 times a week. she loves it.”

Avalynn’s mother Erin came to Fiscante and asked him to hold a fundraiser for the children’s heart foundation.

“We’re really blessed,” said Kent. “We have a great community and a great family, so financially we are fine. But we know that there are other people who aren’t.”

The fundraiser will donate 20 percent of all proceeds to the foundation.

And if avalynn had to recommend a flavor? “Peaches,” said Avalynn.

The fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, March 28th from 6-9 p.m. at Pelican’s Snowballs on 200 South Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.

If you can’t make it to the fundraiser but would still like to donate to the heart foundation in Avalynn’s honor, you can go to childrensheartfoundation.org.