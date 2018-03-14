Harsh winter causes nurseries to see drop in sales

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The drop in temperatures lately has also caused a drop in sales for local nurseries.

People have not been out shopping for plants to fill their gardens because of the chilly conditions.

In January the temperature fell below four degrees at one point, damaging flowers and plants in nurseries across eastern North Carolina.

They say they tried to winterize their product but many did not survive.

Now they have to try to locate plants from further south to sell at their own place.

“So we’re now outsourcing from other nurseries further south and maybe somewhere a little bit more west of here that didn’t get quite as cold as it did here,” said co-owner of Carolina Seasons Nursery, Andrea Pike.

They say they haven’t seen a winter this bad in years and are trying to stay afloat with the plants they still do have. With spring approaching, mid-April is when nurseries generally see people start buying spring flowers.

