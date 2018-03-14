Grandmother being held under $1.5 million bond

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- 55-year-old Renee Greene was taken into custody on Monday.

It was in connection to a $35,000 cocaine bust on February 23rd in Pitt County. It happened at 287 Northwest Acres. At the time, investigators say five children between the ages of two and nine years old were home.

“As a mother of four kids its really unacceptable,” said a neighbor, “I mean how can I put my kids in danger like that. It’s unacceptable.”

Greene is the fourth person to be arrested in this investigation. She’s currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.