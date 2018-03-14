“First Alert Weather Day”: Slight chance of flurry early this morning

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A weak disturbance could produce a few snow flurries early this morning. “First Alert Weather Day” in effect. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

THIS MORNING:  Mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few scattered showers and possible snow flakes. We’re not expecting any accumulation, maybe a dusting on grass is the best we can do. This may create a slick spot or two on the roadways. Temperatures are critical and right snow we’re looking at temps int eh mid to upper 30s to around 40 across the area. Winds are calm to light.

 

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries/showers and highs in the 40’s. Winds will become breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. The breezy winds will make it feel like it is in the 30s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cold tonight with possible record breaking temperatures in the upper 20s. Skies are clear and it is breezy, with winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph. It may feel like it’s in the teens for some first thing Thursday morning.

A LOOK AHEAD: Seasonable weather returns heading into Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s and sunshine.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
37° F
precip:
40%
7am
Wed
37° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
35° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
36° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
38° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
32° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
30° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
32° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
