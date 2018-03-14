“First Alert Weather Day”: Slight chance of flurry early this morning

SUMMARY: A weak disturbance could produce a few snow flurries early this morning. “First Alert Weather Day” in effect. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few scattered showers and possible snow flakes. We’re not expecting any accumulation, maybe a dusting on grass is the best we can do. This may create a slick spot or two on the roadways. Temperatures are critical and right snow we’re looking at temps int eh mid to upper 30s to around 40 across the area. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries/showers and highs in the 40’s. Winds will become breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. The breezy winds will make it feel like it is in the 30s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cold tonight with possible record breaking temperatures in the upper 20s. Skies are clear and it is breezy, with winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph. It may feel like it’s in the teens for some first thing Thursday morning.

A LOOK AHEAD: Seasonable weather returns heading into Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s and sunshine.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 37 ° F precip: 40% 37 ° F precip: 20% 35 ° F precip: 20% 36 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast