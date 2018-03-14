Fire and rescue crews train for real life structure fires

By Published:

Washington, N.C. (WNCT)- Smoke filled the fire station, as fire fighters took on a 100 ft. obstacle course.

The course was made up of various obstacles including a floor collapse and wall breeches. Firefighters train in these conditions to learn how to maneuver in low visibility and with a low air alarm.

The captain urges homeowners to declutter their homes, as excessive amounts of belongings can stand between you and rescue crews in an emergency.

“The more stuff you have in a house speaking from experience the longer time it takes to extract that patient or that victim from that house,” said Captain Bryan Lilley, with Washington Fire and Rescue.

The department plans to continue this training throughout the week.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s