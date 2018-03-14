Fire and rescue crews train for real life structure fires

Washington, N.C. (WNCT)- Smoke filled the fire station, as fire fighters took on a 100 ft. obstacle course.

The course was made up of various obstacles including a floor collapse and wall breeches. Firefighters train in these conditions to learn how to maneuver in low visibility and with a low air alarm.

The captain urges homeowners to declutter their homes, as excessive amounts of belongings can stand between you and rescue crews in an emergency.

“The more stuff you have in a house speaking from experience the longer time it takes to extract that patient or that victim from that house,” said Captain Bryan Lilley, with Washington Fire and Rescue.

The department plans to continue this training throughout the week.