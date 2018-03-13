Woman killed in wreck on snowy Duplin County road

ALBERTSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman died in a wreck Monday troopers said was likely caused by snowy road conditions in Duplin County.

Evelyn Herrerra, who was in her early 30s, died in the crash. 

Troopers said the wreck happened around 5:10 p.m. on Bennett’s Bridge Road.

Herrara was in a vehicle traveling northbound when troopers said she crossed the center line, lost control and then spun out and hit another vehicle on its passenger side.

Herrerra died in the wreck.

The driver in the other vehicle was taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital.

No charges will be filed.

