Winterville adds to Old Tar Road expansion project

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Connectivity is a seemingly common trend among successful towns and cities.

“It gives the people more opportunity to get out and about in the neighborhood,” said Winterville resident, Mariana Tate.

This is why officials in Winterville are going further with the expansion of Old Tar Road. They are expanding the planned sidewalks.

“An eight foot wide sidewalk, more of a multi-use trail feel,” said assistant town manager,” Ben Williams. “[This will] allow pedestrians to get from the neighborhoods and along that corridor.”

A project, costing over $100,000 that is going to be funded by the town.

“Whatever we can do,” said Williams. “We’ll marry up a bunch of different sources to make the project work.”

“We’re a very fortunate town, very good financial situation,” said council member, Tony Moore. “Trying to give back to the community.”

The multi-use trail will start here at cedar ridge development and end here at the intersection of Worthington Road and Cooper Street along old tar.

“I think walking trails is great,” said Winterville resident, Jean Gerrish. “We all need to get out and walk more.”

This isn’t all of the project, but a “greenway” walking trail is also set in the plans too for pedestrians only.

“Behind the neighborhood to the east of old tar road and terminate at a parcel the town owns at east Main Street,” said Williams.

Two ways to get around on foot in Winterville is a step in the right direction for a prospering town.

“I want this to be a place that people want to come to and live in this area,” said Moore. “Half of this town is in this Tar Road area.”