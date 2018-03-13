Vidant Health honors major donor to their new cancer center

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Vidant Health plans to name the new center and tower the “Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower”.

The Smith’s family foundation gifted ten million dollars to complete the project. The six-story cancer center is 418,000 square feet. It’s located adjacent to the existing East Carolina Heart Institute.

The Smiths have not seen their names on the building yet, but say they’re pleased know their donation will help save hundreds of lives.

“It’s a blessing to be able to help others,” said Eddie Smith Jr, donor to the new center, “people don’t understand I don’t think how much you get back from giving what a true blessing it is.”

The cancer center is expected to open at the end of March.