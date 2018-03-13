Vidant Health honors major donor to their new cancer center

By Published: Updated:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Vidant Health plans to name the new center and tower the “Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower”.

The Smith’s family foundation gifted ten million dollars to complete the project. The six-story cancer center is 418,000 square feet. It’s located adjacent to the existing East Carolina Heart Institute.

The Smiths have not seen their names on the building yet, but say they’re pleased know their donation will help save hundreds of lives.

“It’s a blessing to be able to help others,” said Eddie Smith Jr, donor to the new center, “people don’t understand I don’t think how much you get back from giving what a true blessing it is.”

The cancer center is expected to open at the end of March.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s