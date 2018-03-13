USO of North Carolina holding fun events during Marine Corps Trials for athletes

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–A special adaptive sporting event is starting this week aboard Camp Lejeune and the USO of North Carolina is helping out.

The Marine Corps Trials will be held aboard Camp Lejeune for the first time and activities are starting this week. The USO of North Carolina is hosting events for the athletes and also organizing volunteers.

“We’re managing the volunteer force for the entire event and we’re hosting a couple of key events along the way,” Holly Coffer, director for the USO of North Carolina—Jacksonville Center, said. “The first one being the American Experience Day, which is a chance for the international athletes to come in and get a taste of life on the North Carolina coast.”

Those events will be held on Wednesday, March 14th. Athletes will visit the Ocean Crest Pier in Oak Island as well as the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, and Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehab Center. Athletes are leaving from the Wallace Creek Barracks that morning and will return to base by the evening.

On Friday, the USO of North Carolina is hosting an entertainment night where the athletes can get away from the competition of the trials and have fun.

“We have a comedian coming in, Vincent McElhone from Connecticut,” Coffer said. “He’ll be providing some entertainment and then we’ll have games, food from Texas Roadhouse and Freddy’s Frozen Custard.”

Friday’s event is free and starts at 7:00 p.m. Transportation is provided by the Wounded Warrior Regiment.