Salvation Army hosts food drive for Jacksonville families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Salvation Army and local volunteers braved the cold weather Tuesday morning to make sure that local families had what they needed.

More than 7,600  pounds of food were donated Tuesday to Jacksonville families in need.

Donations came from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and were unloaded, divided, and given out by volunteers.

Laura Hagerman from the Salvation Army said that families struggle when winter weather comes and the donations help.

“Families, their utility bills go up,” said Hagerman. “And they’re trying to keep the comforts of their home in line. And when we can come in and help out with food to keep families fed and to keep budgets on track, we try to step in and do that.”

The food drive is held by the Salvation Army each month at Living Hope Community Church.

