Pirate softball cruises past UNC Wilmington, 6-4

Team Records
ECU: 10-16
UNCW: 7-14
How It Happened: The Pirates broke the game open early, scoring five unearned runs in the bottom of the second. Redshirt sophomore Tate McClellan reached on an error by the Seahawk catcher and ended up on second to begin the frame. A three-run double by freshman outfielder Tyler King proved the big blow in the inning. UNCW worked right back into the game, loading the bases with one out in the top of the fourth. Carson Shaner then lifted a ball to right field that bounced off the top of the wall and back into the field but was deemed a home run to slice the ECU lead to 5-4. McClellan hit her fourth long ball of the campaign to lead off the bottom of the sixth and provide the final margin of victory for the Purple and Gold. Freshman RHP Erin Poepping retired UNCW in order in the top of the seventh.
Pitchers of Record
WP – Erin Poepping (6-6)
LP – Sarah Davis (2-6)
ECU Top Performers
Tyler King: 1-for-3, Run, 3 RBI, 2B
Tate McClellan: 1-for-3, Run, RBI, HR
Erin Poepping: 3.2 IP, 0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Walks, 2 Strikeouts
UNCW Top Performers
Carson Shaner: 1-for-3, Run, 4 RBI
Kelsey Bryan: 2-for-4
Things to Note
- The Pirates improved to 80-20 against UNCW in the teams’ 100th meeting since 1985.
- ECU captured its fourth win in its last five games and ran its record at home to 5-6.
- The Pirates are now 7-3 when leading after four innings.
- ECU was 3-for-5 (.600) with runners in scoring position and 1-for-1 with the bases loaded.