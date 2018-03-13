Pirate softball cruises past UNC Wilmington, 6-4

The ECU softball team put up five runs in the second inning Tuesday on the way to a 6-4 non-conference victory over in-state foe UNCW at the ECU Softball Stadium.

Team Records

ECU: 10-16

UNCW: 7-14

How It Happened: The Pirates broke the game open early, scoring five unearned runs in the bottom of the second. Redshirt sophomore Tate McClellan reached on an error by the Seahawk catcher and ended up on second to begin the frame. A three-run double by freshman outfielder Tyler King proved the big blow in the inning. UNCW worked right back into the game, loading the bases with one out in the top of the fourth. Carson Shaner then lifted a ball to right field that bounced off the top of the wall and back into the field but was deemed a home run to slice the ECU lead to 5-4. McClellan hit her fourth long ball of the campaign to lead off the bottom of the sixth and provide the final margin of victory for the Purple and Gold. Freshman RHP Erin Poepping retired UNCW in order in the top of the seventh.

Pitchers of Record

WP – Erin Poepping (6-6)

LP – Sarah Davis (2-6)

ECU Top Performers

Tyler King: 1-for-3, Run, 3 RBI, 2B

Tate McClellan: 1-for-3, Run, RBI, HR

Erin Poepping: 3.2 IP, 0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Walks, 2 Strikeouts

UNCW Top Performers

Carson Shaner: 1-for-3, Run, 4 RBI

Kelsey Bryan: 2-for-4

Things to Note