GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Ron Butler, Director of Athletics for Pitt County Schools, has been recognized by the NC Athletic Trainers’ Association (NCATA) as Sports Medicine Person of the Year.

The award is presented to one individual annually who has made major contributions to athletic training in the state.

Butler is the first and only Athletics Director to be recognized with this award since it was first presented in 1997.

Nearly all other recipients are physicians.