Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune verified as Level III trauma center

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–After two years of diligent work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune received its verification as a trauma center, which means better care for not only the military, but also the surrounding civilian community.

NMCCL’s verification as a trauma center opens another avenue to honor the golden hour, getting trauma victims the care they need quickly.

In February, the Committee on Trauma of the American College Of Surgeons awarded NMCCL verification as a Level III trauma center after a two-day inspection. Zero deficiencies were found during the inspection, an unprecedented conclusion.

“What we give now to Eastern North Carolina is the ability to get to advanced trauma resuscitation almost immediately,” Capt. James Hancock, commanding officer of NMCCL, said.

The Navy trauma center is on track to become the first in the nation to service the military, as well as the surrounding civilian community.

“In Eastern North Carolina, there’s such a big need for healthcare,” Capt. Shelley Perkins, executive officer of NMCCL, said. “Right now, if someone gets injured in this area, they can come here and get stabilized. We’ve saved a lot of lives here just by being ready.”

Since December, the NMCCL’S treated 115 traumas.

The verification is crucial for the overall readiness of Corpsmen, who are training at NMCCL for the situations they could see in theater.

“I have seen the miracles that can happen on a battlefield from the Corpsmen, the nurses, and the doctors that are ready to go,” Capt. Hancock said. “If they are ready to go on day one, our mothers and fathers, our brothers and sisters, our sons and our daughters will be protected in faraway lands.”

NMCCL is partnering with neighboring trauma centers in Greenville and Wilmington to offer a comprehensive network of care in the region.

The medical center is waiting on designation from the state as a trauma center. It expects that to happen soon.

The verification will last for one year.  At that time, pending an ACS review, NMCCL can apply for additional two year verification.

