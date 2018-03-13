Local school districts anticipating walkouts Wednesday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Almost a month after 17 people were killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Highschool, people across the country plan to hold demonstrations in their honor.

Thousands of high school students are expected to walk out of classrooms Wednesday to honor the lives lost.

There may be some demonstrations in the East.

Beaufort County schools said in a statement that they are aware of possible student demonstrations in response to the Parkland shooting and other acts of school violence.

They did not specify which school or schools may be participating.

They said while they respect students’ rights to voice their opinions, they also think it is important to provide a structured learning environment.

School officials said they are going to work with students to talk about non-disruptive forms of communication during the school day.

They said they encourage people with ideas to tell them to the principal, who will then relay that information to the superintendent and board of education.

They said that there will also be age-appropriate open class discussions about school safety at classes on Beaufort County campuses.

They said the goal is to take those ideas to improve safety and security.

Beaufort County Schools said the rules related to conduct and safety will apply at all times, even when students are expressing their right to advocate.

9 On Your Side reached out to Beaufort County Schools for further comment, but no one was available immediately.

