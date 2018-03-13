Kenansville store catches fire; employee suffers smoke inhalation

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An employee who inhaled smoke was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday morning after a fire at a Kenansville store.

Kenansville fire Chief Danny Chambers said Jackson’s IGA in Kenansville caught fire around 7:15 a.m.

The fire was controlled in 30 minutes.

The bulk of the damage is in the store’s deli area, but the fire extended into the attic space.

There was extensive water and smoke damage in the store.

It is not a total loss, but the store will be closed for most of the rest of the day.

The rest of the store should be okay, Chambers said.

Chambers said the fire was electrical in nature.

The Duplin County health inspector is examining the store.

Warsaw, Kenansville, Magnolia and Sarecta fire departments all responded, and Chambers said he appreciated the assistance of the neighboring departments.