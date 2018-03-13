Guns and drugs seized during search in Kinston, 2 arrested

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)  –  A narcotics investigation in Kinston in early March ended with two arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs.

Zachary Wetherington and Dennis Alcantara were arrested when the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and CCRT executed a search warrant on Beechnut Drive on March 2nd.

Two firearms, 1625 grams of marijuana and other paraphernalia were seized during the search.

Wetherington was arrested for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule VI controlled substances and possession drug paraphernalia.

Alcantara is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the possession/sale of controlled substances and possession drug paraphernalia.

Both are being on a $25,000 secured bond.

