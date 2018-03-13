Greenville Community Relations Committee to host a school safety open forum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Tuesday, the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee is holding an open forum to discuss safety in schools here in Pitt County.

Multiple agencies are on hand for the meeting from Greenville Police, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.

The main theme revolves around the idea of ‘See or hear something, say something””

Members of the Community Relations Committee feel everyone in the community needs to work together to report warning signs for a potential shooter.

As well as identify the first lines of defense.

Prevention is also a big topic on the agenda, from warning signs to sharing information.

With the recent strings of threats in our area, Greenville Police say this meeting is well needed.

“My answer to anything dealing with the schools as far as the community’s sake is it’s our top priority,” said Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman.

“It just stops right there, if we get a threat on a school we stop what we’re doing we respond, we investigate, we pursue it as far down as we can and if we can make an arrest, we will.”

Chief Holtzman encourages members of the community to attend because Greenville Police wants your feedback.

If you’re interested in attending the meeting it’s open to the public.

It starts at 6:30p.m. at the lecture hall at J.H. Rose High School.