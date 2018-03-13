First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns but it will remain cool and breezy

SUMMARY: Departing storm system will leave us with sunshine and chilly temperatures, but winds will be gusty. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Clear skies this morning and cool temperatures in the lower to mid 30s inland and mid to upper 30s along the coast. Most roadways are dry but there are a few slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. It is quite breezy for coastal areas, winds are out of the northwest at 10 to 25 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It is quite breezy to windy, winds out of the northwest at 15 to 30 mph. There could be some minor flooding across the OBX with ocean overwash along highway 12.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle or flurry. Temperatures are on either side of 30 inland and mid 30s along the coast. It will remain breezy, winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

