(17) East Carolina falls to VCU, 3-0

Paul Witt drove in a pair of runs, while Josh Simon added an RBI single helping VCU to a 3-0 win over No. 17 ECU Tuesday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Rams improve to 9-8 on the year and the Pirates drop to 12-4.

How It Happened:

VCU broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning plating a pair of runs for a 2-0 lead. With two outs and the bases loaded, Paul Witt singled through the left side scoring Josh Simon and Hogan Brown. The Rams struck for another run in the sixth thanks to Simon’s RBI single up the middle that pushed across Zac Ching from second base for a three-run lead, which capped the scoring on the day.

Godwin’s Take:

“Their pitchers were really good and you have to take your hat off to them. They were better than us today definitely on the mound. You have to score to win a baseball game just like in any other sport. I thought our guys were ready to play, but we didn’t execute as well as we should have offensively. I thought Jake (Agnos) pitched okay but had too many free base runners and a couple of those guys scored. If you are in a scoreless game, you have to eliminate those free base runners.”

Pirate Pitchers:

Jake Agnos (1-2) suffered the loss allowing all three runs (one earned) on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Davis Kirkpatrick (0.0 IP, 1 H) and Ryan Ross (3.2 IP, 2 Hs, 3 Ks) both worked out of the bullpen for the Pirates.

Rams Staff:

Michael Daily (2-2) issued a pair of walks in two innings picking up the win for VCU. Benjamin Dum notched his second save of the season with four scoreless frames where he gave up two hits and struck out a pair. Starter Connor Gillispie allowed just one hit, walked one and punched out a pair in his three innings.

ECU’s Bats:

ECU managed just three hits on the afternoon getting a pair from Brady Lloyd and one from Connor Litton. The Pirates drew three walks on the afternoon with Dusty Baker, Alec Burleson and Jake Washer getting free passes.

Player of the Game:

Ross tossed a career-high 3.2 innings out of the bullpen where he allowed two hits and struck out three. The lefty gave up singles in the seventh and ninth frames, while he had punch outs in the sixth, eighth and ninth.

Things To Know: