Tips on planning your summer vacation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Summer may be months away, but that shouldn’t stop you from starting to think about your vacation plans and going on vacation should be the best and most relaxing part of your year.

The better business bureau and triple a are warning people about scams and potential knock off vacations for this upcoming year.

Planning is essential when booking your vacation, start looking now for your summer get away.

Start with avoiding broad internet searches with words like “best deals” or “cheapest hotels”.

Instead, use trusted well known sites like Kayak or Trivago.

Never trust phone calls saying you’ve won cruise or trip, it’s a scam.

Start putting money away now every time you get paid for spending money.

And for finding the best deal, travel agents say to don’t have a set in stone plan when planning.

“Be flexible go in it with where you have a couple of days to play with,” said AAA Greenville Branch manager Brenda Cummings.

“You know you can go Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and come back Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, where you have different days to play around with.”

When planning look at you hotel and airlines over the course of 10 days to find the best deal.

Make sure your passport is up to date if you’re going out of the country.

Some of the top destinations for this summer: Atlantis, cruises to somewhere tropical, and the Turks and Caicos.