Ten arrested on drug charges in Craven County investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten suspects have been arrested on drug charges as part of an investigation by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office said more arrests will follow.

The following suspects have been arrested on the following charges:

Walter Green Taquana White Paulisha Vann Kenneth Hacker Kendell White Jessica Coward Jason Caldwell Ishamel Taylor Elizabeth Williams Anthony Mason

Walter Najee-Laquawn Green, 20, of Vanceboro is charged with six felony counts of trafficking heroin, and possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine.

Taquana White, 26, of New Bern is charged with felony possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine.

Kendell Lamonte White, 25,of New Bern is charged with felony possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine.

Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 37, New Bern is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Cheryl Williams, 33, Vanceboro is charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance.

Ishmael Amertrius Taylor, 37, of New Bern is charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana.

Jessica Brooke Coward, 34, Vanceboro is charged with possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Leroy Mason, 23, New Bern is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paulisha Lenea Vann, 22, of Beaufort is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, communicating threats, and injury to personal property.

Jason Caldwell, 30, of Knoxville, Tennessee is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and intoxicated & disruptive.