Some Pitt Co. Hurricane Matthew victims finally getting help

STOKES, N.C. (WNCT) – Nearly a year and half after Hurricane Matthew hit, some storm victims in Pitt County are receiving much needed help.

Three families are having work done on their homes thanks to grant money given by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

“We were approved for up to $150,000,” said Jonas Hill with the Pitt County Planning and Development Office.

Hill said the county could receive additional funds after the $150,000 is spent. So far around 40 individuals have applied for the grant funds, but only 20 have been approved. The individuals approved will have the work completed on their home based on the order their application was received.

74-year-old Irene Best of Stokes is one of the storm victims getting help now.

“I just thank god for everything,” she said.

Best has lived without air conditioning or heat in her home since the storm hit in October 2016. Along with a destroyed roof and ceilings that are caving in, mold and mildew have begun growing throughout the house.

Over the weekend, Best had contractors at her home putting on a brand new tin roof. In the coming weeks, she said those contractors will come in and complete work on the inside. The total cost of her repairs total up to more than $27,000.

“It’s a blessing from the sky. Beautiful, beautiful,” Best said.

To qualify for the funds, the individual must make less than 100% of Pitt County’s median income and have damages no less than $5,000 but no greater than $40,000.

Hill said the county is still accepting applications for the funds. If you believe you qualify, you can fill out that application online here or pick one up at the Pitt County Planning and Development Office.