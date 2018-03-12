‘Slow down:’ Highway Patrol warns drivers of slick road potential

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the potential for unsafe weather facing the East, the Highway Patrol has two words for those out on the road Monday night into Tuesday morning: “Slow down.”

“We should have some rain tonight, possibly transition over to snow,” said Trooper Doug Coley. “We are hoping people will watch their speed; increase braking distance.”

Coley said people need to watch out for icy roads as the Nor’easter moves through, especailly around bridges and overpasses.

“They will ice over first,” Coley said. “People need to make sure if they are approaching a bridge or overpass that they reduce their speed before. Don’t want to start slowing down when you are on the ice.”

He said they are increasing the number of troopers out Monday night as NCDOT monitors ice reports.

“We have already been monitoring this morning,” said Jordan Davenport, with Pitt County Maintenance. “We will continue throughout the afternoon and this evening. We have equipment and materials ready to go if needed.”

Coley said if you have to drive, try to be patient as the storm passes.

“If we can get through tomorrow’s morning commute; hopefully, it’ll warm up enough where the roads will be safe for travel,” said Coley.

