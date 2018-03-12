Section of 14th st in Greenville closed Monday and Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The N.C. DOT is closing 14th St. between Red Banks and Greenville Blvd. starting this morning at 6:30 a.m.
The road will be closed through Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.
Detours are set up.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The N.C. DOT is closing 14th St. between Red Banks and Greenville Blvd. starting this morning at 6:30 a.m.
The road will be closed through Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.
Detours are set up.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement