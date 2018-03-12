New bike sharing program starts at ECU, Farmville

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Starting today, students at Eastern Carolina University have a new way to get around campus thanks to new bike sharing program.

The company “Lime Bike” placed lime colored bikes in various spots on campus. You can also see them in Farmville. The bikes are dockless, which means students and locals can start and stop riding anywhere in town. Simply downloading the app “Lime Bike” and using your phone to scan a bike’s QR code gets you going. The idea of the bikes is to promote a quicker and healthier mode of transportation.

For students who live across campus, they will not have to fight for car parking spots.

“Probably not because I live really close to campus,” said Sierra Boggs, a ECU student, “but I think it’s more beneficial for people who don’t live close to campus.”

The first ride is free, after that it will cost you a dollar every 30 minutes of usage.