Langley goes down as one of the best to play at North Pitt

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Pitt senior guard Nyjanique Langley cemented her place in Panther history as she helped lead the Panthers to a second state championship in the last three years on Saturday.

Langley scored 74 points combine in her last two games of her high school career (41 in the east regionals and 33 in the state championship). She also chipped in 16 rebounds and six assists in the state championship. Following the second state championship of her high school career, Langley’s coach William Knight was quick to offer his opinion on his senior leader.

“I believe this ball player sitting beside me is the best player in the state,” said Knight. “I don’t know why she didn’t make the North-South Carolina all-star game. I haven’t seen a better player this year than Nyjanique Langley, she gives you 110%.”

Before Knight took over as the coach of the Panthers, he got the chance to see Langley play and he knew that she was a special talent.

“I remember seeing her play, I believe her sophomore year. I was in the stands and I said to myself, ‘I wish I could coach that girl,’ said Knight. “My first year here, I’ll never forget it. I was beginning to go into one of my tantrum’s and she tapped on the head ‘coach, it’s going to be alright.’ then I knew I was at North Pitt.”

Even though Langley has played the final game of her career, Knight is quite ready to see her go.

“Well, to be honest with you, we haven’t decided that she is going to leave yet. We are working something out. But, Nyjanique is special. Like I said before, it’s going to be a while before we see another girl like this. She has meant so much to this program, her heart, being a teammate to the other players. Just a special young lady.”

 

