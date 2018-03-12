Kinston Police arrest suspect in aggravated assault case

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect is under arrest accused in an aggravated assault case in Kinston.

Henry Hicks Jr. was arrested by members of the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force and the Kinston Police Department at a residence in Kinston on Monday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hicks following an assault that happened on March 6th.

Details surrounding what happened have not been released.

Hick is in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond for domestic assault, but was given a $500,00 secured bond for Felony Assault by Strangulation, Felony Child Abuse and Communicating Threats.

He is also charged with trespassing and obstructing arrest.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.