Kinston Police arrest suspect in aggravated assault case

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect is under arrest accused in an aggravated assault case in Kinston.

Henry Hicks Jr. was arrested by members of the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force and the Kinston Police Department at a residence in Kinston on Monday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hicks following an assault that happened on March 6th.

Details surrounding what happened have not been released.

Hick is in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond for domestic assault, but was given a $500,00 secured bond for Felony Assault by Strangulation, Felony Child Abuse and Communicating Threats.

He is also charged with trespassing and obstructing arrest.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s