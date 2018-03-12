Jacksonville man arrested again on drug charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man previously on drug charges has been arrested again, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Monday.

Brian Allen, 33, was first arrested on January 19 in an operation conducted by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Offfice.

Deputies said Allen was in possession of heroin, Alprazolam and various drug paraphernalia.

On February 1 detectives assisting they New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on an unrelated case said they witnessed Allen selling drugs out of his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Yopp Road.

Deputies and drug unit detectives conducted a traffic stop on Allen and said they found 5.2 grams of heroin, a loaded hypodermic needle and various other drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

He was arrested and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to a magistrate, where he was charged with:
(2) Counts Trafficking Heroin – Felony
(2) Counts Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin – Felony
(2) Counts Maintaining a Vehicle for controlled Substance – Felony
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor

Allen was given a $413,000 secured bond and is in the Onslow County Detention Center awaiting trial.

