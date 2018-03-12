First Alert Forecast: Another coastal storm brings heavy rain and gusty winds

SUMMARY: A coastal storm will approach the area bringing rain and windy conditions to the area today and tonight. Sunshine and warming temperatures for the rest of the week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: A First Alert Weather Days will be in effect today as a low-pressure system approaches our area. This morning, scattered light showers, temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland, around 50 at the coast. It’s breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts. This afternoon and evening, winds kick up and the rain increases. We will see heavy showers along with gusty winds and high seas. This could lead to coastal flooding/over wash. As the storm system pulls offshore there is a slight chance that we could see frozen precipitation later this evening for inland areas, which would cause some slick spots on area bridges and overpasses.

TONIGHT: Skies are clearing with temperatures on the chilly side, around 30 inland and mid 30s along the coast. Winds will still be pretty breezy, out of the north/northwest at 10 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

A LOOK AHEAD: After the coastal storm pulls offshore, rapid clearing will occur. Even though we will see sunshine, temps will be very cold. Warmer temps will filter back into the area for the end of the week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 40 ° F precip: 30% 40 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 40% 41 ° F precip: 60% 42 ° F precip: 70% 43 ° F precip: 70% 42 ° F precip: 70% 43 ° F precip: 70% 43 ° F precip: 90% 42 ° F precip: 100% 42 ° F precip: 100% 41 ° F precip: 100% 40 ° F precip: 100% 39 ° F precip: 90% 38 ° F precip: 60% 38 ° F precip: 30% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast