ECU baseball alters midweek schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU officials have announced that the Pirates midweek games against VCU (March 13) and Elon (March 14) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium have both been moved up to 4 p.m. (ET) starts due to potential freezing temperatures in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Revised Home Weekly Schedule

Tuesday, March 13: VCU (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 14: Elon (4 p.m.)

Friday, March 16: Maryland (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 17: Maryland (4 p.m.)

Sunday, March 18: Maryland (1 p.m.)