ECU baseball alters midweek schedule

ECU MEDIA RELATIONS Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU officials have announced that the Pirates midweek games against VCU (March 13) and Elon (March 14) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium have both been moved up to 4 p.m. (ET) starts due to potential freezing temperatures in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Revised Home Weekly Schedule
Tuesday, March 13: VCU (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 14: Elon (4 p.m.)

Friday, March 16: Maryland (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 17: Maryland (4 p.m.)

Sunday, March 18: Maryland (1 p.m.)

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s