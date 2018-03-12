Carteret Community College works to keep jobs in local boat industry

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A local community college is training their students to work in one of the fastest growing businesses in Eastern North Carolina.

Carteret Community College is working to keep jobs in the community by teaching classes in boat construction.

Professor Bryan Gray said there’s a lot of opportunity for boat construction in the area.

“A lot of our students,” said Gray, “they get hired before they complete the program. About midway through the diploma, they’re already hired.”

The students are hired by places like Shearline Boatworks, a local custom boat manufacturer.

“I think it’s important to hire locally,” said Scott Montgomery, shop foreman at Shearline Boatworks, “because we’ve got a lot of family members that have been in this industry for a long time. It’s a growing industry and it’s not something that everybody can do.”

Montgomery said the boat business is controlled by the economy at the time, and that Shearline has hired more new workers in the past couple months than they have in the past few years.

That strong economy means that Carteret Community College students are coming into jobs as soon as they graduate.

Current student Dakota Teears said he feels prepared to take on the job market when he finishes his degree this summer.

“We do as much work as we can,” said Teears. “It’s all hands on. And I think this is the kind of thing that you can move right into it.”

Professor Gray said his students are on the path to creating careers for themselves.

“The skills they learn here,” said Gray, “they’ll take that with them for the rest of their lives.”

Boat sales are currently up more than forty percent from 2010. And as they rise, so does the demand for skilled workers.