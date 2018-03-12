A Loving Home: Glenn

Greenville, N.C (WNCT)- Meet 10 year old Glenn. He’s a very active, sweet young man, who enjoys playing sports and taking care of animals. He spent the day with WNCT’s Angie Quezada at Eli’s Friends in Goldsboro, N.C. Glenn had the chance to assist groomers with a pup named Bojangles.

Glenn says there’s three words he aims to be everyday.

“Kind, respectful, and responsible, ” says Glenn.

He would also like to become a police officer one day.

Glenn’s case worker Tiffany Leak says safety is very important to him, and that will make him a great officer in the future.

“Safety is very important to him. Just listening to him, he puts an emphasis of wanting to keep people safe, and protecting others,” says Leak.

As much as Glenn would like to protect others, he’s also looking for protection and that’s through a family.

Tiffany Leak says, “Glenn has lots of love to give, this is a child who desires, has a very strong desire to be a part of a family.”

Glenn has a strong desire to love, and to be loved. The ideal family for Glenn would be a two-parent household.

“He still requires that nurturing, loving touch of a mother, and he is very into the guy thing. So he loves to do things around the house, he loves to wash the car, help outside…it would be really great for a strong male role model to teach him how to do those things,” says Leak.

Glenn also says he really desires siblings and he hopes his forever family will love animals just like him.

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Glenn, you can call the North Carolina’s Children’s Home Society at 919-600-8757 or visit their website directly at http://www.CHSNC.org