14th Street repairs may be delayed due to weather conditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Part of 14th Street was shut down in Greenville Monday morning.

Carolina Coastal Railway is renovating the railroad.

It was supposed to wrap up by Tuesday afternoon, but workers said the bad weather may delay the process.

They can’t put the asphalt down in the current conditions, and some around town said it is affect their commute.

“I am a Pitt County School employee on the school bus…so it is kind of a little problem for us because it means it is going to take us longer because we have to detour around,” said Lee Adams, who lives in Greenville.

The road is closed for a few miles, and only local traffic is being allowed through.