Six teams from North Carolina heading to “Big Dance”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The state of North Carolina will be well represented in the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament with six teams qualifying for the “Big Dance.”

The teams are highlighted by powerhouses Duke, North Carolina and NC State while smaller schools such as Davidson, North Carolina Central and UNC-Greensboro will also be featured in this years tournament.

North Carolina will be the two-seed in the West where they will face off with Lipscomb in Charlotte on Friday in the first round. This will be Lipscomb’s first ever tournament appearance.

Joining UNC in the West bracket will be Wes Miller’s UNCG squad who drew a 13-seed and will square off with fourth-seeded Gonzaga in Boise in round one. North Carolina Central University will head to Dayton for a play-in game with Texas Southern, the winner will take on the west’s top-seed, Xavier.

Duke will be a two-seed in the Midwest bracket where they will face 15-seed Iona in Pittsburgh in round one. NC State falls into a eight/nine matchup with Seton Hall in round one.

Davidson, who upset Rhode Island in the A-10 championship game, heads to the South bracket where they will face fifth-seeded Kentucky in the first round.

The tournament will run from March 13-April 2nd. Games can be seen on WNCT, TBS, TNT and TruTV.