NC man arrested in connection 32-year-old cold case murder

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WNCT) – A North Carolina man was arrested in connection to a cold case murder that happened back in October of 1986.

Authorities arrested 61-year-old Michael Hand at his Troutman, North Carolina home on Sunday. Hand is charged with killing 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin, the sister of the head of the Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities say in October 1986, Gilpin went to a party near her home and never returned. Three weeks after her disappearance, Gilpin’s badly decomposed body was found in a forest.

Proceedings are underway to have Hand transferred to Massachusetts to face the murder charge.

Hand is set to appear in a North Carolina courtroom Monday.

