Limebikes roll out in two ENC cities Monday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Limebikes are rolling out in two cities in the East Monday.

100 will be distributed on ECU’s campus and another 25 in Farmville.

They are being stored at an old dance studio next to Piggly Wiggly in Farmville.

People use the dockless bike system by scanning the code on the back of the bike with the Limebike app.

Some say this is a healthy and eco-friendly transportation option.

In Farmville, some people are already putting them to good use.

“I like it a lot because people might not have bikes, and say they don’t have a car either, they can unlock the bike and ride and not spend that much money and still have fun,” Farmville resident Graham Lashley said.

It costs $1 to ride for 30 minutes.

There is a panel in the bike baskets so they are charging constantly.

They are also monitored by a GPS and lock system.

