DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Dare County Schools have announced they will release students early Monday due to high winds.

The school district announced schools would begin dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Monday on a staggered release.

A copy of the staggered release schedule can be found here.

Earlier on Sunday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced crews had been staged in the Outer Banks to remove any sand or ocean wash-over that may cause problems along Highway 12 during the storm.