FIRST ON 9: Edgecombe Co. Sheriff deputy dies in Sunday crash

EDGECOMBE CO., N.C. (WNCT) – An Edgecombe County Sheriff deputy is dead following a Sunday evening crash.

Sheriff Clee Atkinson Jr. said his office received word about the crash around 6:17 p.m. Sunday. One of the patrol units traveling south on NC Hwy 122/111 collided with another vehicle heading north on NC Hwy 122/111.

“I am truly saddened by the loss of one of our deputies as a result of this collision,” Sheriff Atkinson said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to both families involved. Please keep us all in prayer.”

The incident is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.