First Alert Forecast: Another coastal storm brings more rain and wind

SUMMARY:  Another coastal storm will bring wind and rain to the east to end the weekend and start the work week. Sunny skies and warming temperatures through the rest of the week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A pair of First Alert Weather Days will be in effect for Sunday and Monday as a low-pressure system approaches our area. For Sunday, we will see scattered showers with a an isolated thunderstorm possible. The rain showers will become more widespread overnight Sunday and into Monday. We will see heavy showers for Monday along with gusty winds and high seas. This could lead to coastal flooding/overwash. As the storm system pulls offshore there is a slight chance that we could see frozen precipitation late Monday.

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with scattered light showers. Winds should be on the lighter side for the morning. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 40s inland and upper 40s to around 50 at the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the  lower to mid 50s across the area. Rain is likely and could be heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Winds will be breezy, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

 

TONIGHT: Light to moderate rain will overspread the area. Temperatures will be cool, in the upper 30s inland and lower to mid 40s along the coast. It will be breezy, winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: A First Alert Weather Day will remain in effect for Monday as the low pressure system starts to strengthen offshore. Rain will be heavy at times and winds could be high (25-45 mph, the highest along the coast). This could lead to high seas, coastal overwash and flooding. Also, colder air will filter in to the area behind the storm system giving us a chance of wintry mix late Monday.

 

