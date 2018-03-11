Countdown is on for 15th annual Taste of Coastal Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The countdown is on in New Bern for an event giving restaurants a chance to compete for the best taste in the East.

Hundreds of people will fill the convention center on Tuesday for Sound Rivers’ 15th annual Taste of Coastal Carolina. “We bring together the community, area restaurants, 28 area restaurants. We have got beer tastings, wine tastings and a silent auction.”

Director of development Corinne Everett Belch said Tuesday’s event raises money for an important cause.

“Proceeds from this event go directly to support Sound Rivers to help keep our waterways clean, we cover about a quarter of the state and we work directly with the community to help stop pollution and keep our waterways beautiful.”

Everett Belch said you can’t have good food without clean water, making restaurants across the East happy to jump on board.

(Chef Smoke, The Flame): “The river is so important to us, it’s what we are surrounded with, so I like to see everybody still continue to participate,” Chef Smoke at The Flame said.

“Our friends in New Bern, we are more than happy to help them out with any causes that they have,” NIck Harmer, manager of Uptown Brewing Company, said. “We are going to be having the Billy Beer and our classic pale ale.”

“We are going to bring taziki, falafel, chicken kabobs,” Nighat Mehrzae, owner of Bateeni, said. “It is a little far for us, but it is worth it, just a different environment and get to meet 300 new people.”

Everett Belch said they usually raise $35,000.

The reigning taste champion is the Tiny Tornado food truck.

You can order tickets here.