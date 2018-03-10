Winston-Salem Prep claims 1A boys title over Pamlico County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Winston-Salem Prep used a big fourth quarter to claim the 1A boys state championship over Pamlico County. The Hurricanes were down just five points heading to the final quarter, but the Phoenix outscored Pamlico, 23-4 in the final quarter en route to the victory.

Lamont Murray paced the Hurricanes with 20 points while George Jones chipped in nine points and eight rebounds. The Phoenix were led by Daivien Williamson who had a game high 27 points. While Chaz Gwyn chipped in a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Winston-Salem Prep turned the ball over just six times in the win, while forcing the Hurricanes into 16 turnovers.

Pamlico County finishes the season 22-6 overall.