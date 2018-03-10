Winston-Salem Prep claims 1A boys title over Pamlico County

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Winston-Salem Prep used a big fourth quarter to claim the 1A boys state championship over Pamlico County. The Hurricanes were down just five points heading to the final quarter, but the Phoenix outscored Pamlico, 23-4 in the final quarter en route to the victory.

Lamont Murray paced the Hurricanes with 20 points while George Jones chipped in nine points and eight rebounds. The Phoenix were led by Daivien Williamson who had a game high 27 points. While Chaz Gwyn chipped in a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Winston-Salem Prep turned the ball over just six times in the win, while forcing the Hurricanes into 16 turnovers.

Pamlico County finishes the season 22-6 overall.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s